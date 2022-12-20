WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event is right around the corner as it turns out to be one of the most exciting times in the company. The occasion holds a lot of importance in the promotion's history and features many returns from legends of the past and stars of the present.

We've seen many crowd-popping returns take place throughout Royal Rumble's long-running history, and the WWE Universe is buzzing to see who else could possibly return.

While many fans believe that Cody Rhodes may be the biggest return of the night if he recovers in time and is able to make it to the match, another former WWE Chris Masters star has dropped some teases of making a surprise return.

Chris Masters took to social media to express his excitement for the upcoming premium live event and shared a video. The clip showed him making his entrance for the last match he wrestled in 2022 with the text caption referring to a countdown.

"10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1…..," Chris Masters tweeted.

We'll have to wait until January 28 2023, to see if Chris Masters will be making a surprise return to participate in the Royal Rumble match.

Triple H reportedly set to make huge change to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match

We're heading into WrestleMania season soon, with the upcoming Big Four premium live event of WWE taking place on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. This will be the first Royal Rumble that the current Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer, Triple H will manage.

We've seen The Game make a handful of changes to the creative output in WWE, and if reports are to be believed, another one is coming, this time for the Royal Rumble 2023 match. With the company has already announced a 30-man match set to take place, but the number could increase to 40.

According to Xero News, the potential change is only being discussed as of now for the men's Royal Rumble match. If the change is going to take place, it might be announced on the December 30 edition of SmackDown or in the first week of January.

"Hearing 40 Person Rumble still under discussion If used will only be for Mens Still yet to be finalised If finalised will be annouced first 2 weeks of Jan," Xero News tweeted.

It should be noted that no plans have yet been finalized for the show. If the plans are followed through, it will be the second time a 40-man Royal Rumble match takes place, with the previous one being in 2011.

