Triple H reportedly set to make major change to the 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Royal Rumble season is upon us, and WWE fans are buzzing. The 2023 edition of the 'Big Four' event will be the first with Triple H as the Head of Creative. If reports are to be believed, The Game is set to make a massive change to the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Despite WWE announcing the men's Rumble as a 30-man bout, the company might increase the number of entrants to 40. However, nothing has been finalized. If this change does happen, it will be the second-ever 40-man Royal Rumble Match. The first one came in 2011.

According to Xero News, the potential change is being discussed for the men's Rumble match. If true, it would likely be announced on the December 30 episode of SmackDown or in the first week of January. Here is what the outlet tweeted:

"Hearing 40 Person Rumble still under discussion. If used will only be for Mens. Still yet to be finalised. If finalised will be announced first two weeks of Jan," tweeted Xero News.

It remains to be seen if WWE will make this significant change to the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. One must remember that these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What happened in the last 40-man WWE Royal Rumble Match?

As mentioned above, the 2011 Rumble Match featured 40 participants. This was likely done to incorporate members of warring factions, The New Nexus and The Corre. The leaders of both groups, CM Punk, and Wade Barrett, had impressive showings in the contest.

Booker T was a surprise entrant during this Rumble, making his first WWE appearance in over three years. Kevin Nash also returned as Diesel to a massive pop.

Alberto Del Rio won the 40-man Rumble Match, entering at number 38 and eliminating Santino Marella last. He challenged Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 27, in what was The Rated-R Superstar's last match for nearly nine years.

