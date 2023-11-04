Former champion to cost IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing potential hint from SmackDown

2023 has been a good year for IYO SKY. While the Japanese found home in Damage CTRL, her life's work paid off at SummerSlam 2023, when she cashed in her Money in The Bank contract to beat Bianca Belair, and won the WWE Women's Championship.

Since her championship victory, Sky has had a dominant run as champion. Despite many tries, none have been able to dethrone the Women's Champion. However, at Crown Jewel 2023, things could change for IYO, as a SmackDown Superstar could cost her majorly.

At the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, SKY will defend her title against Bianca Belair. Even though the former is expected to perform well, an interruption from Zelina Vega can ruin the night for her. The reason behind Vega's potential interference can be attributed to Damage CTRL attacking her a couple of weeks ago.

This week, the heel faction pulled off a similar stunt, attacking Belair backstage. Hence, while The EST won't have official support from her side, Zelina can make a surprise interference to help her win the championship. While the angle is speculative, it can be beneficial since Vega could be used actively.

IYO SKY was recently praised for her match on SmackDown

Since making her debut on the main roster, IYO SKY has garnered several positive reviews from fans and pundits. While her Money in The Bank winning performance was particularly praised by many, recently, the Japanese superstar was praised for her championship match against Charlotte Flair.

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship against The Nature Girl. While Damage CTRL interfered to help IYO win, both women did put on a great performance. The same was appreciated by wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell. On Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Mantell said:

"Those two, Charlotte and her [IYO SKY] tonight, they had a great match. That would’ve been a great house show match, a great TV match, that would’ve even been a great pay-per-view match. They didn’t miss anything. Both of them are very talented." [43:26 to 43:47]

Earning the praise of fans and veterans is a good thing for Sky and WWE. Given she is only 33 years old, if the Women's Champion continues on the same path, she could achieve great success in WWE. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion books her in the coming weeks.

