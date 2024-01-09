Former champion to finally get promising main roster push in 2024? Analyzing move following major RAW incident

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW featured the Women’s Tag Team Championship rematch between Kayden Karter and Katana Chance and challengers Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

The champions retained their titles following a miscommunication between Chelsea and Piper. It is possible Green could be headed toward her main roster push after the controversial ending to her tag team title match.

Such endings are usually played out ahead of tag team implosion. It is worth mentioning that Piper Niven was not Chelsea Green’s original partner. She appeared and declared herself a co-holder of the tag team titles following Sonya Deville's injury.

Both women might declare for the Women’s 2024 Royal Rumble match following their loss on the January 8 episode of Monday Night RAW. It is worth mentioning that Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair have already been announced for the high-stakes match-up.

Did WWE hint at Chelsea Green’s solo run in the lead-up to RAW?

WWE made a major change to Chelsea Green’s presentation several weeks before tonight’s episode of the red brand.

The company told Samantha Irvin to ditch her special introduction for the former Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The directive reportedly came from a WWE higher-up. It could be tied to the company’s decision to push the 32-year-old as a solo superstar with a more serious gimmick. Chelsea has been playing a 'Karen'-inspired character since she returned to the promotion at Royal Rumble 2023.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the Superstar following the conclusion of the tag team match this week.