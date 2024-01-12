Former champion to finally join LWO on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility ahead of Rey Mysterio's return

WWE SmackDown has recently been the home to many stables, but one of the first that formed in the brand is the Latino World Order. The group has been improving and adding more members, and fans might see another lineup change tonight.

Rey Mysterio revived the Latino World Order ahead of last year's Hall of Fame ceremony. The Master of the 619 included Legado Del Fantasma, consisting of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega as its members. Carlito was later added, but Santos Escobar betrayed the group. Despite losing a member, they have received the help of Dragon Lee on WWE SmackDown.

Dragon Lee replaced Carlito for the latter's match against Santos at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and remains loyal to the Latino World Order but still has not officially joined the group. However, circumstances may change after the recent events of this week's episode of NXT.

Lee was the NXT North American Champion for a while, and he successfully defended it against Lexis King this week. However, Oba Femi cashed in his Breakout Tournament contract and snatched the title from Lee. Now that Dragon Lee no longer has obligations at the developmental brand, he could solely focus on WWE SmackDown.

It is possible that tonight, Santos and the Los Lotharios, consisting of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, will clash heads with the Latino World Order. However, Dragon could come to the aid of the Latino World Order and help the group fend off their rivals. This act could see Carlito make a quick call to Rey Mysterio and officially add Lee to their ranks.

What does Rey Mysterio think of Dragon Lee?

Many luchadors have entered WWE, but none of them would compare to the legacy of Rey Mysterio. However, the Hall of Famer revealed that he shared a lot of similarities with Dragon Lee.

While speaking on the Bakers Bantering podcast, Rey shared that he sees his younger self in Dragon Lee. Mysterio stated that he saw Dragon put his heart and determination every time the latter stepped inside the ring.

"I see a lot of a young me in Dragon Lee. He is very unique with his style. Of course, he carries a tradition of lucha libre, which is the mask. The mask represents something way beyond just putting on a mask. It transforms you. It gives you a certain power of representation to our culture, representation to our sport. Overall, he has the heart and determination to go in the ring and put it all on the line. I’ve seen that every time he steps in the ring," Rey Mysterio said.

Will Rey Mysterio return tonight on WWE SmackDown?

Fans have not seen Rey Mysterio since November 2023 after Santos Escobar attacked him on-screen, which was said to write him off of television to undergo surgery for his injured knee. While many people hope to see The Master of the 619 soon on WWE SmackDown, fans may have to wait until the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

It would be interesting to see what will be the future of Dragon Lee and the Latino World Order in WWE.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will return to WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

