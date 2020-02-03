Former Champion fires warning shot to new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin

Is Jordan Devlin's newly-won Cruiserweight Championship already in jeopardy?

New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is, undoubtedly, on cloud nine right about now.

The 29-year-old Irishman is riding the crest of a wave after arguably one of the biggest victories of his entire career.

In Houston, Texas a little over a week ago, Devlin won the Cruiserweight Championship with a stunning success in a fatal four-way match at Worlds Collide, dispatching Travis Banks, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and former champion Angel Garza.

It added another golden string to Devlin’s bow, with the Bray-born star also a co-holder of the Progress World Tag Team Championships with Scotty Davis.

The big moments appear to just keep on coming, too, with WWE confirming on Monday that Devlin is due to make his debut on the company’s 205 Live programme, broadcast on the WWE Network.

But a delighted Devlin may be about to encounter some stiff competition, after former Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush, sounded an ominous warning to him on social media. Rush welcomed Devlin to “Lio5Live” in response to a promotional message.

Is Rush, 25, looking to regain the title he held between October and December last year, at Devlin’s expense?

It appears we won’t have to wait long to find out.

