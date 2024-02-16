Former champion to help The Miz and setup match against Logan Paul at WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring the potential

This week on SmackDown, Logan Paul is in for a tough night. Much to his annoyance, and even though he is a social media sensation and the United States Champion, he will have to go through a qualifying match for Elimination Chamber. This match will see him take on The A-Lister The Miz one-on-one this Friday. However, while Paul will be expecting an easy victory, he may find his Elimination hopes derailed by a former champion.

This former champion in question is former NXT North American Champion, Bronson Reed. Reed himself had a qualifying match on the last episode of RAW, where he failed to get past Bobby Lashley. This sent him into an incredibly vulnerable state as he was filled with disappointment.

He is currently in a situation where he is unable to perform in front of his friends and family in Perth, Australia. With that in mind, he could try his luck one last time to get a place on the card for the Premium Live Event.

Fulfilling such a desire would require him to help The Miz defeat Logan Paul tonight. By doing so, he will deny Paul the chance to enter the Elimination Chamber match, and also perhaps earn himself a match at the event. It's a known fact that The Maverick wants a new challenger for his United States Championship, and Reed would be a perfect opponent, especially if he costs him a chance at potentially main-eventing WrestleMania.

Storyline-wise, it also makes a lot of sense. Reed has helped The Miz before, having assisted him previously in his rivalry with Dexter Lumis. Additionally, Reed has spent the majority of his time on the main roster chasing after the United States Championship. That said, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling what will go down tonight on SmackDown.

Logan Paul tried to make history by attempting to break an impressive WWE record

Since joining WWE, Logan Paul has shocked many by the strides he has made in the squared circle. Recently, he tried to take another major leap in his WWE career, quite literally. The social media sensation attempted to break Montez Ford's NXT record for the broad jump, which stands somewhere around 11 yards.

Paul, ever confident in his athletic abilities, made several attempts but failed to do so. The most he could reach was around the nine-yard mark. Understandably, he was disappointed, as he had no choice but to concede defeat, praising Ford for his incredible jumping ability. Ford responded on X, saluting Paul's attempt, and even suggesting they could maybe one day go head-to-head in the ring.

Say what you will about Logan Paul, but he has given it his all since signing for WWE. It may take a while, but if he continues on this trajectory, he may be a WWE Champion someday.

