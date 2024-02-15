Logan Paul attempts to break major WWE record

Logan Paul is about breaking records in anything he does, whether in wrestling, boxing, or business. Paul recently tried to break a major WWE record held by a top tag team star.

The Maverick first appeared on WWE at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021 as Sami Zayn's guest of honor. Less than three years later, he's the reigning United States Champion after defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in 2023.

Paul successfully defended his United States Championship at the Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens, as KO got disqualified. The YouTuber star is now set to face The Miz for a chance at qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to determine Seth Rollins' challenger at WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul recently posted a video from the WWE Performance Center, where he caught his eye on the all-time leaderboard for strength and conditioning. Paul wanted to break Montez Ford's broad jump record of 11 feet, 2 inches.

The United States Champion tried to do his best to break the record but failed as he could only reach 10 feet. Logan was frustrated that he could not beat the record. However, it showed how athletically gifted the Maverick was.

Many people might not like Paul due to his past, but he's been a joy to watch for the WWE Universe. He has been in the ring with superstars such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley takes a shot at Logan Paul

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last month, The All Mighty Bobby Lashley took a shot at Logan Paul.

Lashley was unhappy that a part-time WWE Superstar was holding a championship and barely defending it.

"If I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash," Lashley said. "If I was the one to get in with him, I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day." [From 07:10 to 07:26]

Paul previously hinted that he could become a full-time WWE Superstar. If that happens, there's a handful of stars like Lashley who would want a piece of him.

