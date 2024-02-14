Logan Paul to lose his first singles match in 321 days against 20-time WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul is set to have his first singles match on WWE SmackDown this week ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024. The United States Champion may not emerge victorious due to a popular star's actions.

After Logan Paul became the United States Champion, he wanted to be a full-timer in WWE. On Friday's SmackDown, he will battle 20-time champion The Miz to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match in Australia. However, The Maverick's chances of winning could be slim, courtesy of Kevin Owens.

At Royal Rumble last month, Owens could not defeat Logan Paul because the referee saw him with brass knuckles, which the YouTube sensation initially planned to use. The official disqualified KO, and Paul retained the gold. Interestingly, the former Universal Champion could exact revenge on his rival this week.

For his first singles match on SmackDown, Paul could use the brass knuckles again to gain an advantage over The Miz. However, Owens could emerge and point out the weapon to the referee. It could be the same match official from Royal Rumble.

This could mark the champion's first singles loss in 321 days. He last lost a one-on-one bout at WrestleMania 39 against Seth Rollins on April 1, 2023. If The Miz qualifies for the Elimination Chamber match, Paul and Owens can continue their US Title feud. WWE may book them to compete in a No Disqualification match in Australia.

Which WWE SmackDown star is also interested in facing Logan Paul for the US Title?

Kevin Owens almost became the US Champion last month

Logan Paul joining the WWE roster initially drew mixed reactions. However, he has received much praise from fans and professionals due to his performances.

In an interview on In The Kliq, LA Knight said that since Roman Reigns was occupied with The Rock and Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 40, he would be interested in facing Paul in a US Title match.

What does The Miz think of Logan Paul?

Paul and The Miz have a long history in WWE. The latter used to be The Maverick's mentor and partner. Miz teamed up with the United States Champion for his first match in the company at WrestleMania 38 against The Mysterios.

The Miz shockingly betrayed him after the match, leading to a one-on-one contest between the two at SummerSlam 2022. Despite their on-screen differences, The A-Lister praised his former partner for his in-ring work and learning ability.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Paul on SmackDown. Will he qualify for the Chamber match? Only time will tell.