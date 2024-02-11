LA Knight says he is open to facing a top champion at WrestleMania 40 and it is not Roman Reigns

LA Knight is open to the idea of challenging Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Knight was recently in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title picture. At the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, he lost to Roman Reigns in a singles match. The Megastar was later involved in a Fatal Four-Way bout at Royal Rumble 2024 and again came close to dethroning The Tribal Chief but was unsuccessful.

Before the confirmation of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II, Knight spoke in an interview on In The Kliq. During the chat, the 41-year-old mentioned that since the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match was set for WrestleMania 40, he could go after the United States Title:

"I'll tell you what, if [a United States Championship match with Logan Paul] presents itself and that's a thing, Yeah, maybe. I mean, look at WrestleMania at this point. As far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship [is concerned], that's already been determined, right? It's not going to be me and Roman Reigns. Whether it's The Rock or Cody or whomever, whatever it's going to be, it looks like it's going to be Rock and Roman Reigns at this point. It's not me," said Knight [H/T: Fightful]

LA Knight briefly discussed crossing paths with Gunther or Seth Rollins

LA Knight isn't sure what the future has in store for him. However, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of crossing paths with RAW's top titleholders, Gunther and Seth Rollins.

In the same interview, The Megastar boldly said he was ready to win some gold soon:

"So, with that being the case, and I [being] open to another opportunity on the way to claiming my throne at some point? Absolutely. So, we'll see. Will I cross paths with Logan Paul? I don't know. Will I cross paths with Gunther? I don't know. Will I cross paths with Seth Rollins? I don't know. At some point, one way or another, I'm coming out with gold, and again, I'm looking for that top spot because I can't be in any other spot," added Knight [H/T Fightful]

Knight is currently in contention to qualify for the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match, with the winner set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

