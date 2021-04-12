Logan Paul responds to getting laid out at WrestleMania 37 

On Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Sami Zayn, who was accompanied by YouTube star Logan Paul, faced his long-time frenemy, Kevin Owens, in a singles match.

Zayn was defeated by Owens and Logan Paul then entered the ring to check on The Great Liberator. Paul then offered to shake Owens' hand which irked Zayn and the latter pushed him away and raised KO's hand.

Paul once again offered to shake Owens' hand. The Prizefighter seemed to go along with it for some time.

However, KO ended up laying out the internet sensation with a Stunner, which would have made a certain Stone Cold Steve Austin proud.

This got a huge pop from the WWE Universe as well.

Paul, who did not quite have this in mind, took to Twitter to explain his reaction to the outcome.

not like this pic.twitter.com/nHWN9xCxm1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 12, 2021

Paul's emotions clearly spoke for themselves in the post. He also took a dig at Nate Robinson at the same time by posting a picture of a knocked out Robinson along with his image from WrestleMania 37.

Robinson is a former NBA star who took on Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul, in a boxing match. Robinson lost the match after getting knocked out by Jake.

What's next for Logan Paul after WWE?

It seems unlikely that Logan Paul will show up in WWE anytime soon after his WrestleMania 37 appearance. Logan's brother Jake, on the other hand, is scheduled to fight former UFC star Ben Askren in a boxing match yet again on April 17.

Logan Paul is expected to face Floyd Mayweather sometime this year. He was supposed to face the undefeated boxer in February 2021 but the bout was postponed due to contract negotiations.

Did you enjoy Logan Paul's WrestleMania 37 appearance?