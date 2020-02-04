WWE Rumors: Former champion secretly injured; Confirmed by WWE sources

Terrible news for WWE

WWE has been inundated with injuries recently with Beth Phoenix getting busted open at Royal Rumble, Samoa Joe and five other men receiving knocks to the head over Royal Rumble weekend and AJ Styles hurting his shoulder during the Men's Royal Rumble match,

Now Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that another WWE Superstar, former United States Champion Kalisto is currently out of action because he's picked up a shoulder injury. They reported,

According to sources, the Lucha House Party member suffered a shoulder separation that does not require surgery at this time. It’s unclear, however, how long he’ll be unable to wrestle.

They went on to reveal when they believe the injury took place,

While we don’t have official confirmation on when the injury occurred, it would appear as though it happened during a live event at the Staples Center in December. The wrestler’s match that night against The Revival ended abruptly and Kalisto was checked out by WWE’s medical team afterward.

Until now Kalisto's injury had been kept quiet with no-one really noticing that he was gone. As Pro Wrestling Sheet have indicated, it's unclear when the luchador will be back in action with WWE, but if he doesn't require surgery it's probably not going to take too long.

Kalisto recently signed a new deal with WWE.

