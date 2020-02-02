13 WWE Superstars who are currently injured

WWE Injuries

WWE's Royal Rumble 2020 has come and gone and the standout moment from the whole show was the return of Edge after ten years of sitting on the side-lines due to a career-ending neck injury.

Unfortunately, whilst Edge was an injured Superstar who returned, there were others that picked up injuries during the Royal Rumble weekend. Alexander Wolfe was knocked out the day before at Worlds Collide and Beth Phoenix was busted open pretty badly during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

But once the dust had settled on Royal Rumble, and we began the inevitable march on the 'Road to WrestleMania', there were several WWE Superstars currently sitting on the injuries list proving we absolutely shouldn't try this at home.

In fact, there are 13 WWE Superstars who are currently injured with various injuries and differing return dates, let's take a look at who those Superstars are.

#13. AJ Styles

AJ Styles

'The Phenomenal One' AJ Styles was one of the Superstars who came face to face with Edge during the 'Rated R Superstar's return to WWE and, like the others, Styles was made to eat a particularly devastating spear.

However the former United States Champion landed on his shoulder following the spear and immediately it was clear that he'd picked up an injury. Edge and Styles were then forced to go off script to eliminate Styles from the Royal Rumble earlier than planned.

Following the match it was revealed that Styles had injured his shoulder and the WWE Superstar was quick to take to his Mixer channel to explain what happened and how the injury occurred.

Just so everything is clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong. His move, his spear, everything was perfect the way he did it. If there is any blame put on anybody about what I'm dealing with with my shoulder. it's me. 100% me."

Essentially, Styles tried really hard to sell Edge's spear, but ended up doing himself some damage in the process.

