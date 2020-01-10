WWE Superstar to potentially return to ring after having career ended by injury

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle

WWE is currently the subject of many rumors concerning current and former Superstars who have had their in-ring careers ended by potentially life-threatening injuries and ongoing issues that mean they can't wrestle anymore.

Will Edge and Paige return to the ring?

Both Paige and Edge had the embers of their in-ring returns stoked by the flame of an update provided by Mike Johnson from PWInsider recently with rumors of Edge being backstage quite a lot recently and Paige announcing that her career is far from over.

However, both Paige and Edge have denied rumors that they'll be returning anytime soon, with Paige's mother also getting involved.

Will Jason Jordan return to the ring?

But, there's another Superstar who has been sidelined by a serious injury and hasn't wrestled for years and that is the promising Jason Jordan. Now, someone close to the former tag-team champion, his on-screen father, Kurt Angle has suggested in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that a return to the ring may be on the cards for him.

During the recent interview with @ChrisVanVliet, Kurt Angle revealed he believes Jason Jordan will return.



“He’s good. I do expect him to comeback. He has some problems with his circulation and using his left hand, so he’s going to have to wait a little bit longer.” — Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1) January 9, 2020

This is a much more positive update on Jason Jordan's WWE status, which had previously been described as dire and a return to the ring all-but completely ruled out. However, it seems that Jordan may be on the verge of an unlikely return.

You can watch the rest of Kurt Angle's brilliant interview with Chris Van Vliet her

Do you want to see Jason Jordan return to the ring? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!