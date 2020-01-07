Interesting update regarding Edge's potential in-ring return

Phillipa Marie

Edge could be looking at a WWE return

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding WWE Hall of Famer Edge over the past few months, since the Rated R Superstar looks to have been cleared by WWE because he was allowed to deliver a spear to Elias as part of the SummerSlam kickoff show back in August 2019.

Edge was in his hometown at the time and it was enough to send the WWE Universe into a spin since the former WWE Champion was forced to retire from the company after being diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis back in 2011.

Recent rumors revealed that the 2012 WWE Hall of Famer has signed a new contract with WWE and PWInsider is now reporting that he has been spotted at several TV tapings in recent weeks, which could suggest that there is some truth to these rumors.

With the 2020 Royal Rumble right around the corner, it isn't too far to suggest that The Rated R Superstar could be one of the surprise entrants in the match.

The likes of Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle have been allowed to return to the ring following career-threatening injuries, and with rumors that Paige could be looking to step into the Women's Royal Rumble on January 26th, it's hard to believe that Edge has been working hard in the gym over the past few months if he isn't looking for one last run with WWE.

Paige suffered a neck injury over two years ago and has been sidelined ever since, but WWE has still found a place for her on WWE TV, if the former Divas Champion can be cleared then there's nothing stopping Edge.

Do you think Edge will be a surprise entrant in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble? Have your say in the comments section below...