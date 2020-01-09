Paige's Mother says she will not return to a WWE ring

Rick Ucchino

Jan 09, 2020

Sorry Paige fans, it appears a return to wrestling is out of the question

There have been numerous "rumours" and rampant speculation that former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, could be soon making her return to WWE as an in ring competitor. Paige herself fired up said speculation after she sent out a number of tweets regarding her career moving forward.

"I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “s---” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over."

Paige went on to say that she has a long career ahead of her and predicted big things ahead in 2020. Many hopeful fans took that as a possible tease she could be returning to the wrestling ring. Paige was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury. Her mother recently said on Twitter that a return to wrestling just isn't in the cards. She told one fan that the results could be catastrophic if Paige were to wrestle again.

Sorry lovely, dirt sheets wrong AGAIN! She will NEVER return to the ring EVER. She will end up paralysed. https://t.co/9dj4mtFaQH — Julia Hamer (@RealsarayaK) January 8, 2020

What's next for Paige remains to be seen, but she did recently sign a contract extension with WWE. So it's safe to say she'll be involved with the company in some capacity for years to come.