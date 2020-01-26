WWE Superstar legitimately knocked out at Worlds Collide

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL News

26 Jan 2020, 07:57 IST SHARE

Worlds Collide

We all remember the infamous moment that Brie Bella accidentally knocked out Liv Morgan with a stiff out-of-time kick and now a similar thing has happened during WWE's Worlds Collide event in Houston Texas.

Worlds Collide is a coming together of all of the brands underneath the NXT umbrella, so NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live. The main event of the first ever Worlds Collide show was a titanic four vs four tag-team match between NXT's Undisputed Era and NXT UK's Imperium.

However the match was met with a pretty severe bump in the road when Imperium member Alexander Wolfe appeared to be knocked out by a stiff kick from Bobby Fish during a double-team manoeuvre.

Thankfully, WWE have strict concussion and head injury protocols and referee Drake Wuertz acted swiftly to protect Wolfe after he appeared to be unconscious. Eventually Wolfe was removed from the match and it was restarted as a four-on-three match.

Wolfe was seen struggling to hold himself up on the outside of the ring as he was removed from the arena. We will be sure to update you on his situation as it develops but its likely he'll be receiving medical attention and undergoing stringent concussion tests backstage.