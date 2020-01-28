5 WWE Superstars who returned after having their careers cut short

Edge's retirement speech

There have been many Superstars who have had to hang up their boots too early. Rick Rude was forced to call it a day after taking a suicide dive, Bret Hart received multiple concussions so had to wind down his in-ring action, even Christian had to retire after amassing a list of injuries.

But, every now and then, there's that rare moment that someone who was previously forced to retire can return. Either through sheer hard work to get their body physically repaired and ready for wrestling again, or through advances in medical practises and technology.

Let's take a look at some of the WWE Superstars who have defied the odds.

#5. Edge

Edge

What a pop Edge's return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020 received. It was nothing short of monumental and one of the best and emotional moments in all of professional wrestling. It was such a great moment, that it's hard to remember exactly how unlikely it was.

Edge retired from in-ring competition in 2011 after receiving a neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion. He explained during his retirement speech that he felt numbness in his arms, but passed basic strength tests. However further testing and an MRI revealed Cervical Spinal Stenosis which forced Edge to retire.

For those of you who don't know, cervical spinal stenosis is a bone disease involving the narrowing of the spinal canal at the level of the neck. It is frequently due to chronic degeneration, but may also be congenital. Essentially if Edge took a bump badly or fell too hard he risked being paralysed from the neck down or even killed.

However Edge hit a spear on Elias at SummerSlam 2019 and then rumors started from there. It was reported a few months later that he had been cleared to return to the ring after visiting WWE doctors, which Edge publicly denied several times. But here we now are with the 'Rated R Superstar' back!

