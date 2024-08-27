Former champion to join Damage CTRL next week following a shocking return on WWE RAW? Exploring the potential

Ever since Asuka and Dakota Kai have been sidelined due to injuries, Damage CTRL has become a two-woman faction with Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane at the forefront. Despite their valiant efforts, the group's dominance has been severely crippled in recent times. However, a former champion could join the stable on Monday Night RAW, breathing new life into it.

The name in question is Zelina Vega. The prospect of it happening arose in light of what transpired on the latest edition of RAW. During the match between Damage CTRL and Pure Fusion Collective this week, Vega made a shocking return on the red brand. Emerging from the shadows, she stormed right into Sonya Deville, ambushing the latter at ringside.

The LWO member has a score to settle with Deville and her group as they injured her a few weeks ago on RAW. Meanwhile, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane have been embroiled in a feud with the heel trio in recent weeks. Therefore, with both Zelina Vega and Damage CTRL having a common goal, which is to dismantle Pure Fusion Collective, an alliance between them seems viable.

Trending

However, the possibility of the former Women's Tag Team Champion joining the popular faction permanently as a new member is relatively low. Regardless, Vega could join forces with Iyo and Kairi momentarily on Monday Night RAW to take on the heel trio of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. With a common target on their radar, the prospect of it happening seems plausible.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Zelina Vega's return will bring a dynamic shift in the landscape of the women's division on Monday Night RAW.

Damage CTRL may see a split on WWE RAW in the near future

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Damage CTRL has failed to make much of an impact ever since coming to Monday Night RAW. Alongside their slow start on the brand, Asuka and Dakota Kai's injuries have caused a devastating blow to the faction, with only Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane holding down the fort.

Although WWE recently turned the stable into babyfaces, things still don't seem to be working for Iyo and Kairi. Both superstars have been stuck in the tag team division, with them not even finding much success either. There's a good possibility that this could gradually lead to a split within Damage CTRL.

In the wake of Asuka and Dakota's absence, The Pirate Princess and The Genius of the Sky could eventually part ways and tread individual paths on RAW. This could finally herald their highly anticipated singles run on the main roster, which fans have been long clamoring for.

Expand Tweet

While this is just speculation at this point, it would certainly be intriguing to see what transpires within Damage CTRL in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.