Former champion to leave WWE RAW for good after 4 years? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans enjoyed a thrilling episode of Monday Night RAW last week. While the show featured the return of Kevin Owens, an appearance by LA Knight, and other exciting moments, one of the most surprising was when Akira Tozawa picked up a win over The Miz.

While Akira Tozawa's win seemingly came out of nowhere, there's no denying that he's an extremely talented performer who has been waiting for an opportunity. That win worked in his favor, as he now has another big showing coming up.

The Japanese star will participate in the 2023 NXT Global Heritage Invitational. The tournament also features SmackDown's Butch, Axiom, Duke Hudson, Joe Coffey, Tyler Bate, Nathan Frazer, and Charlie Dempsey. The opportunity is a big one, but it could also mean a massive change is in store for him.

Tozawa first joined WWE back in 2016. He was initially part of the Cruiserweight Classic and then was featured on both RAW and 205 Live. Once the purple brand's roster became exclusive, Tozawa remained on the show until he was drafted to WWE RAW in 2019.

The former Cruiserweight Champion has remained exclusively on the red brand in the four years since, but there's a chance that he will be moving to NXT full-time with his upcoming appearance in the tournament.

Other main roster stars have dabbled in NXT recently, with a select few joining the white & gold brand full-time such as other 205 Live veterans Los Lotharios, Mustafa Ali, and Drew Gulak. Has Tozawa found his new home? For now, it remains to be seen.

Akira Tozawa defeating The Miz on WWE RAW was part of a bigger story

While seeing Akira Tozawa pick up such a major victory was thrilling for fans, it was especially nice because it temporarily shut The Miz up. The former WWE Champion has been boisterous lately, thanks to his feud with LA Knight.

Knight has taken World Wrestling Entertainment by storm, and fans adore him. This new-found fandom hasn't sat well with The A-Lister, who has tried tearing down Knight any chance he can. In fact, doing exactly that to a ringside Knight is arguably what cost The Miz the victory to begin with.

The time for talking is almost over, however. LA Knight and The Miz will go one-on-one at WWE Payback this Saturday. Will the veteran star and WrestleMania main eventer prove that LA Knight is just a flash in the pan, or will The Megastar prove he's here to play? For now, only time will tell.

