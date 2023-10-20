Former champion to make SmackDown debut and cost Charlotte Flair? Exploring possibility behind bold move

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair will face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. By winning this contest, Flair would look to become a 15-time World Champion. While she has the required caliber to do so, there is a possibility a WWE Superstar might cost her the match.

The superstar in question is Tiffany Stratton. Some time ago, Stratton was involved in a feud with Becky Lynch. At NXT No Mercy, Lynch and Stratton put on a match that will be remembered for a long time. Since then, many fans have been calling for Stratton to debut on the main roster.

Hence, given her feud with Becky Lynch is done, Stratton could now move to SmackDown and pursue a rivalry with Charlotte Flair. The reason why Stratton could cost Flair and lock horns with her can be attributed to the fact that the former NXT Women's Champion expressed her desire to face Flair in a singles match a month ago.

In prior interviews, Stratton has always mentioned that Charlotte Flair has been the one who inspired her to start wrestling. Therefore, Stratton would learn and fulfill a dream if she locks horns with the 14-time World Champion on SmackDown.

A WWE legend recently praised Charlotte Flair

Since making her WWE debut, Charlotte Flair has experienced unparalleled success in the Women's division. However, this success has only presented itself due to the immense talent Charlotte has. The Stamford-based promotion's faith in her can be seen when one perceives the fact that she has won the World Championship 14 times.

While Charlotte Flair is not a champion right now, according to her dad and wrestling legend Ric Flair, the Queen is still one of the greatest things going on in WWE. During his appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, The Nature Boy was asked how he felt about Charlotte pursuing a career in wrestling.

Ric Flair said:

"Oh God, it's amazing! That, I'll take very seriously. She's the greatest thing going. Yeah, she's in a different world, different planet, different stratosphere than I was. [Did you want her to join the wrestling world?] No." [28:47 - 29:01]

The Nature Boy then spoke about what lured Charlotte Flair into wrestling. He added:

"Somebody asked her, and she was doing really well in the business world, graduated college, and I saw her looking at the guy who asked her, he said, "Why aren't you doing this?" I know her like a book, I saw her walk around the room and think to herself. She walked over to me and said, "Dad, you think about it?" I said "I don't know." [I asked] Why? She said, "I just think I'm going to try it." There she is now, the greatest of all time." [29:03 - 29:35]

Charlotte has indeed made a strong case to be considered one of the greatest of all time. Given she still has plenty of time before she hangs her boots, it will be interesting to see if she surpasses her father's record and becomes a 17-time World Champion.

