Former champion to make SmackDown return soon? Analyzing the possibility

SmackDown is the land of opportunities. The blue brand is constantly looking for future main eventers and world champions. It is possible that WWE’s Friday Night Show could witness the return of a former champion in the near future.

The star in question is none other than Gigi Dolin. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion lost a huge title opportunity this week on the white and gold brand. The loss could pave the way for her to return to the blue brand and embark on a solo journey.

Gigi Dolin has done pretty much everything in WWE’s developmental territory. She had a terrific run as one-half of the NXT Women’s Champion, along with Jacy Jayne. They also had a solid feud against each other following Mandy Rose’s exit from the company.

Dolin had previously been in contention for the NXT Women’s Championship but never won the title. Triple H might call her to the blue brand after Payback and make her a permanent fixture there.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne had their SmackDown debuted on August 19, 2022, as participants in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. They were removed from competition after Dolin suffered an injury.

Gigi Dolin could return as a face on SmackDown

Dolin and Jacy Jayne were heels during their first run on the blue brand. They also made an unsuccessful attempt to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from then-champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on the September 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Since Gigi Dolin plays babyface on NXT, she could also retain her character on the main roster. Moreover, Triple H could build her as a babyface contender to the WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY somewhere down the line.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s next in store for Gigi Dolin on NXT.

