Former champion must follow Candice LeRae's potential heel turn on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae's heel turn last week continued on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW when she took advantage of an injured Katana Chance to claim the victory by submission. LeRae hit Kayden Carter first and then tormented the injured Chance to secure the win.

Candice LeRae's heel turn had her tag team partner, Indi Hartwell, in disbelief. However, it could be a hint that Hartwell could follow her partner's path soon. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion seemed to disagree with LeRae's actions, but she could soon change her mind if they continued to win matches.

It has been a while since Indi Hartwell played a heel character in WWE. As a matter of fact, the last time she exhibited her villainous persona was a couple of years ago during her feud with Persia Pirotta.

Since then, the former WWE champion has been a babyface, but it appears Candice LeRae's heel turn is the perfect opportunity for Hartwell to move in a new direction.

Fans will be anxiously waiting to see if Hartwell turns heel anytime soon and follows the path of her tag team partner.

Candice LeRae reveals she had no second thoughts on making WWE return

Candice LeRae opened up about her time away from WWE when her contract with the Stamford-based company expired in May 2022. LeRae was on maternity leave at that moment and did not know what was next for her.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion admitted that she wanted to get back to the ring as soon as possible, even if that meant signing with another wrestling promotion, but her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano, urged her to be patient.

A few months later, WWE legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels contacted her to make an offer to return to the Stamford-based promotion. LeRae admitted that she had no second thoughts about it.

"The process was me being like, ‘I’m ready,’ and my husband saying, ‘Just wait.’ When Shawn and Hunter reached out, it was a no brainer. This is where I wanted to be. This is where we wanted to be our whole lives. It’s home," Candice LeRae said.

Candice LeRae eventually made her return to WWE in September of 2022 and has been a babyface since then. After a heel turn, it remains to be seen if she and Indi Hartwell will have a better chance of challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

