Former champion must return to WWE after 3412 days when Gunther mauls him

The WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is not someone you want to mess with. Over the last several months, he has showcased what he can do and is ready to break records with his title reign. Preaching respect for wrestling in the ring, the star is all about honor. Thus when someone insults him or one of his stablemates, he's not likely to take it well.

Corey Graves might have gone too far this week on RAW when he started to imitate Ludwig Kaiser. The wrestler-turned-commentator decided to replicate the star's accent this week during RAW, not once, but several times. All of this happened when Gunther was in front of him.

The Ring General didn't react as he was distracted by Drew McIntyre, who was performing at the time. On top of this, Gunther was put through a table a while later.

The Ring General can't have taken all of this well, heading into SummerSlam. He might decide to take out his frustrations on Graves. His imitating Kaiser's accent can't have gone down well with the star, so the commentator might find himself mauled by the wrestler.

This, in turn, might lead to Graves finally making an in-ring return after more than nine years since he retired. While he did win the 24/7 Title, he didn't wrestle for that, as it was more of a thing where he pinned someone in front of him. The former tag team champion could then return to support Drew McIntyre and take on Gunther.

Corey Graves returning to face Gunther is not out of the question, as he is medically cleared to compete

Previously, Corey Graves revealed that he had been medically cleared to compete eight years after being first injured.

In an interview, he confirmed that he was medically cleared to wrestle in 2022, although he didn't plan to return to the ring.

“I have been medically cleared to compete. It’s not an immediate goal of mine, it was just something I needed to know for my own sanity... I went and did the necessary steps, and it turns out I’m more okay than I thought I was, but never say never. It’s not an immediate goal, but you can never take the wrestler out of my heart so I'd be remiss if I didn’t say I didn’t have any interest in something,” Graves said.

Now, whether Gunther attacks him, leading to an actual in-ring return on RAW, remains to be seen.

