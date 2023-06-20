Former Champion needs to return to WWE for the first time in almost three months to cost Trish Stratus at Money in the Bank

Trish Stratus qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last night on WWE RAW and will now have an advantage on July 1st.

Stratus will go into the ring alongside Zoey Stark, who has had a newfound connection with the WWE Hall of Famer over the past few months. The former seven-time Women's Champion was able to defeat Raquel Rodriguez via disqualification last night on RAW after Becky Lynch inadvertently attacked Stratus whilst trying to send a message to Stark.

It appears that Becky Lynch isn't the only woman who has issues with Stratus since Lita hasn't been seen in almost three months after she was attacked by her former friend, who then later went on to cost her the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lita hasn't been seen on WWE TV since, and the Money in the Bank ladder match would be the perfect place for her to return and make a statement.

The ladder match doesn't have any rules, which means that interference is allowed, and she could even the odds for Lynch, who could be in a two-on-one situation.

Could Lita finally return to WWE at Money in the Bank?

There has been no update on Lita and no storyline regarding her whereabouts since Lynch lost the Women's Tag Team Championship. The former Champion has taken bookings outside of WWE, which shows that she isn't currently being used in any storyline.

Lita has a legitimate reason to go after Stratus after she admitted that she was the one who attacked her backstage and later went on to cost her the tag Championship.

Trish and Lita were once the best of friends, but the two women have also been bitter enemies. Costing Stratus the chance to win another championship and make history by winning the Money in the Bank contract would be sweet revenge for Lita.

