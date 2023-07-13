Former Champion should pull off the biggest upset in WWE by dethroning Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is currently the face of WWE RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era. After beating AJ Styles for the title, Rollins has consistently defended the newly-minted championship on RAW, NXT, and live events over the past six weeks.

However, there has been no formidable opponent for The Visionary on Monday Night RAW that can beat him for the title. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day is after Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship, especially Finn Balor, who wants to take revenge from the champion.

The Judgment Day is not only running Monday Night RAW, but the group has also been appearing on the developmental brand to show their dominance. Last week, Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated the team of Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

It is clear that the stable will get their hands on the title sooner or later, but it shouldn't be Balor or Priest who dethrone The Visionary. Dominik Mysterio should be the one to put the stable on the map by pulling off the biggest upset and winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

Why should Dominik Mysterio be the one to finally win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins?

In 2020, Dominik Mysterio made his main roster in-ring debut by facing Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. Dom Dom failed to win but established himself as a rising star in the company by going up against The Messiah at the time. The two stars have led to different paths over the past few years on Monday Night RAW.

The ideal option would be to put the title on Finn Balor or Damian Priest, but it is highly likely that the two stars are constantly going to be in each other's way in order to go after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This also indicates that one of them could be out of the stable in the near future.

Dom Dom holds the most significant advantage against Rollins as he has a very strong record in singles matches. He has only suffered a few losses, that too were against huge names like his own father and Cody Rhodes. With Mami on his side, Dom should be able to pull off the most significant upset.

Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio as the World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

