Former champion to push Rhea Ripley back in the line and challenge Liv Morgan? Exploring potential swerve on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have made life miserable for each other on WWE RAW for months now. However, the two have faced off against each other a few too many times, and WWE might be looking to mix things up for the current Women's World Champion by placing Zelina Vega next in line.

Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan have faced each other a couple of times after the latter won the Women's World Championship. Their first bout was a title match on WWE RAW, where the former Riott Squad member came out on top. The second time they met was in a mixed tag team match in which the team of Morgan and Dominik beat Vega and her fellow LWO member, Rey Mysterio.

The former champion has unfinished business with Liv Morgan and has recently picked a fight with Rhea Ripley on social media. Vega will be in action on this week's episode of WWE RAW, where she will take on Shayna Baszler in a singles match. Toppling a competitor like Baszler would see the 33-year-old Superstar gain some momentum and put her on the road to challenge Morgan at a premium live event.

What do Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have in store for Liv Morgan and other members of the Judgment Day?

At Bash in Berlin, Liv Morgan teamed up with her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The Terror Twins dominated most of the match, with Ripley picking up the win when she pinned Morgan.

After the match, while Priest and Ripley were making their way to the back, they stopped at the camera. The former World Heavyweight Champion put the entire Judgment Day on notice, stating that he and Ripley were coming for them.

While Mami may have gotten her revenge on Morgan, she is yet to make Dominik Mysterio pay. As for Priest, he is yet to get his hands on Finn Balor for costing him the World Title at SummerSlam.

