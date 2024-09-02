33-year-old WWE star confirms she and Rhea Ripley are not friends; Mami responds

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently avenged the betrayal she faced at SummerSlam by defeating Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan alongside Damian Priest. Mami and The Punisher sent a message to the entire New Judgment Day about what happens when they get on the bad side of The Terror Twins. Despite this, a 33-year-old star recently confirmed that she isn’t friends with Ripley.

Zelina Vega performs on the RAW brand and has been seen with Rhea Ripley quite often. Notably, both The Eradicator and ZV have a common enemy in Liv Morgan as well. Recently, an old throwback video where both superstars are having a friendly chat has been going viral on X.

However, Vega demanded the video be taken down since it was sending a false message that she was friends with Mami.

“Get this video offfffff the netttttt. Y’all making up all these weird scenarios. We. Are. Not. Friendsssss,” wrote Vega.

Responding to the clip, however, The Eradicator teased ZV and sent a cute reply with an image.

“You just mad I pretzeled your little legs,” wrote Mami.

Notably, the 5’1” superstar is trolled by several fans for her height. She even made a post about it several weeks ago where she said that she was fed up with being underestimated due to her height. However, the ZV army backed her up and praised her wrestling skills.

Moreover, they also spoke about her faction LWO’s leader, Rey Mysterio, who is also short compared to others, but is a WWE Hall of Famer today.

Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after Bash in Berlin

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan suffered a big defeat despite The New Judgment Day helping them in their match. Following this loss, Dirty Dom said that he is open for a one-on-one match against Rhea Ripley In response, Mami sent a two-word message to her former on-screen boyfriend via a tweet on X.

“Bring it,” wrote Ripley.

It goes without saying that this could be another trap set up by The New Judgment Day where Dirty Dom is playing the bait again. However, it is unlikely that the same trick would work twice on The Eradicator. Moreover, she will also be looking forward to getting her title back from Liv Morgan after pinning her for the win in Berlin.

It would be interesting to see what happens in the next chapter of The Judgment Day saga.

