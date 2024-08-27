Zelina Vega sends a warning to former WWE champion following RAW

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has sent a warning to a former champion ahead of their match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is The Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler. The 44-year-old is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a three-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

On the July 22 edition of Monday Night RAW, the erstwhile Queen Vega defeated Zoey Stark. The heel faction brutally attacked the LWO member backstage the following week, hurting her already injured arm. However, Vega returned to WWE television during the latest edition of the flagship show and attacked Sonya Deville, allowing Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane) to secure a win over The Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a tag team match.

It was later revealed that the 33-year-old will face Shayna Baszler next week on RAW. Vega took to her Instagram account earlier today to send a warning to the former NXT Women's Champion ahead of their singles match on the September 2 edition of Monday Night RAW.

"Say my name in the mirror three times, and I’ll show you [Shayna] the monster I’ve been suppressing. See you next week," she wrote.

Zelina Vega addresses her actions on the recent episode of WWE RAW

Zelina Vega's appearance on last night's RAW marked her return to WWE television after a month-long hiatus. The LWO member went straight after the newly formed faction following her return. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion sent a strong message after the show.

During her appearance on RAW Talk, Zelina Vega put the entire women's division on notice. Although she mentioned the members of The Pure Fusion Collective and Liv Morgan, the former Queen of the Ring pointed out that the warning was for everyone who stood in her way.

"I just had to make sure that I took care of the brains of the operation. But the message isn’t just for Sonya, or Shayna, or Zoey, or Liv, for that matter. It’s for anybody that wants to get in my way. Because I have one goal, and I’m not gonna stop until I accomplish it," Vega said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how Zelina fares against Shayna next week.

