Major WWE title changing hands in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood is possible, says analyst

Only one championship changed hands at the WWE Bash in Berlin. A WWE Analyst now thinks another title change could occur at the company's upcoming premium live event, Bad Blood.

The title in question is none other than the Women's World Championship. Liv Morgan has held the belt since King and Queen of the Ring. She last defended it against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. The match ended in victory for the 30-year-old after Dominik Mysterio betrayed Mami and helped Liv retain the title. Last night at Bash in Berlin, The Eradicator pinned the Women's World Champion to earn The Terror Twins a victory over Morgan and Dirty Dom in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE Analyst Sam Roberts disclosed that Ripley should defeat Morgan in a Hell in a Cell Match at Bad Blood to recapture the Women's World Championship:

"Honestly, when do I put the title on Rhea Ripley? Bad Blood. Like, literally at the next pay-per-view. Because I'm sitting here, right, a lot of people are saying, 'I wanna see CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell.' I wanna see Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in a Hell in a Cell. If you told me you can have one Hell in a Cell Match, I might tell you put Liv and Rhea in the Hell in a Cell. (...) Because I want Rhea to have that moment," he said. [From 37:59 to 38:28]

WWE thinks Rhea Ripley could potentially become the biggest star in the industry, says Sam Roberts

Sam Roberts initially predicted that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest would lose at Bash in Berlin. However, he analyzed why the opposite happened during his latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast.

The 40-year-old claimed one of the two reasons why WWE booked The Terror Twins to win is because they believe Ripley has the potential to become the biggest star in the wrestling industry:

"I also think that WWE, on some level, I think they know that Rhea Ripley has the potential to be the biggest star in the industry. Like, Becky Lynch at the height of her run as The Man was the top star in the industry, no question. And I think they've hit that gold again. They've struck oil. And they've got with Rhea Ripley the potential of having the top star in the industry and she's a female. And I think that part of that is she should be winning as often as possible because people believe she should be winning because that's what she gives off. And people wanna see her win," he said.

As Rhea Ripley's feud with Liv Morgan will seemingly continue after The Eradicator pinned the Women's World Champion, it would be interesting to see if they would indeed have a title match inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood.

