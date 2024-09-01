WWE booked Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest to beat Liv Morgan & Dirty Dom for 2 reasons, says analyst

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin. A WWE analyst believes there are two reasons behind that booking decision.

The analyst in question is none other than Sam Roberts. Although the 40-year-old previously predicted that Dirty Dom and the Women's World Champion would emerge victorious, the opposite happened. While discussing the result of the Mixed Tag Team Match on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, he disclosed that he believes the Stamford-based company decided to put The Terror Twins over for two significant reasons.

Roberts explained that WWE wanted to get Damian Priest away from Dominik Mysterio because his story is supposed to be with Finn Balor.

"Well, number one, in hindsight, it's almost like if Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan win, then Damian Priest still has a lot to do with Dominik Mysterio. And I think, ultimately, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are both rivals of Rhea Ripley. Whereas Damian Priest, we still haven't seen him get his hands on Finn Balor. I think that's the story there," he said.

Roberts then claimed that Creative also realized that Ripley had the potential to become the biggest star in the wrestling industry, which was the second reason they booked her to win.

"I also think that WWE, on some level, I think they know that Rhea Ripley has the potential to be the biggest star in the industry. Like, Becky Lynch at the height of her run as The Man was the top star in the industry, no question. And I think they've hit that gold again. They've struck oil. And they've got with Rhea Ripley the potential of having the top star in the industry and she's a female. And I think that part of that is she should be winning as often as possible because people believe she should be winning because that's what she gives off. And people wanna see her win," he added. [36:21 - 37:30]

Will WWE book Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio?

During their Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin, Rhea Ripley got her hands on her ex-boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, and beat him down. Many now wonder if the two would ever go one-on-one.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Dirty Dom addressed potentially squaring off against Mami, stating he would be open to doing it. However, he pointed out that he does not believe the company would book it.

"I don't think they'd book it but I'm here for it. [Would you do it?] Yeah, I mean, let's just leave it at that," he said.

Rhea Ripley has previously admitted that she would like to have intergender matches. It would be interesting to see if she would ever have one against Dominik Mysterio.

