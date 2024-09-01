Dominik Mysterio gives interesting answer to whether he would face Rhea Ripley one-on-one; addresses WWE's potential booking decision

  • home icon
By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Sep 01, 2024 13:28 GMT
Will Rhea Ripley face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match? (Images credit: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley finally got her hand Dominik Mysterio last night (Images credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley had one of the most memorable romances in WWE history. However, Dirty Dom seems open to squaring off against his former Mami in a one-on-one match.

After betraying Mami at SummerSlam and siding with the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio teamed up with his new on-screen romance to face Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match last night at Bash in Berlin. Despite The Judgment Day's interference, The Terror Twins emerged victorious. The match also saw Ripley getting her hands on Dominik a few times.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, the former NXT North American Champion addressed potentially going head-to-head against The Eradicator. Although he pointed out that the company would not book it, Dirty Dom revealed that he would be open to doing it:

"I don't think they'd book it but I'm here for it. [Would you do it?] Yeah. I mean, let's just leave it at that," he said. [From 05:10 to 05:22]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Dominik Mysterio took a shot at another top WWE star during the same interview

While speaking to Gorilla Position, Dominik Mysterio took a shot at CM Punk. Upon his arrival to the interview, the former NXT North American Champion threw away a CM Punk cap that was on set.

When asked if he has a problem with the former WWE Champion, the 27-year-old Judgment Day member confirmed that he does:

"[Have you got a problem with CM Punk?] I mean who doesn't have a problem with CM Punk?" Dominik said.

Punk and Dominik squared off twice in December 2023 at WWE live events. The two matches ended in victory for The Best in the World. It would be interesting to see if they will cross paths again in the future.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
