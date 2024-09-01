Rhea Ripley has a two-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio wanting a singles match against her

Rhea Ripley shared a two-word reaction to her former Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio wanting a singles match against her. In classic style, The Eradicator showed that she was not intimidated.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Ripley was betrayed by her long-term on-screen partner, "Dirty" Dom Mysterio. The former NXT North American Champion helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship.

Mysterio recently indicated that he was open to a singles match against Ripley. On Twitter/X, Mami sent a two-word message in response:

"Bring it," wrote Ripley.

At Bash In Berlin, Ripley and Damian Priest defeated the Judgment Day duo of Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The Eradicator pinned the reigning Women's World Champion to get the victory for The Terror Twins.

Sam Roberts believes Rhea Ripley should beat Liv Morgan at Bad Blood

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley lost to Liv Morgan and failed to win the Women's World Championship.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that he wanted to see a Hell in a Cell Match between Ripley and Morgan. He said:

"Honestly, when do I put the title on Rhea Ripley? Bad Blood. Like, literally at the next pay-per-view. Because I'm sitting here, right, a lot of people are saying, 'I wanna see CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell.' I wanna see Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in a Hell in a Cell. If you told me you can have one Hell in a Cell Match, I might tell you put Liv and Rhea in the Hell in a Cell. (...) Because I want Rhea to have that moment."

Following WrestleMania XL, Ripley was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship. The vacant title was won by Becky Lynch, who dropped the title to Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring.

It remains to be seen if WWE books a rematch between Ripley and Morgan for Bad Blood. The feud between The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day seems far from over.

