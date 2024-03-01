Former Champion to quit WWE after she "almost died" on RAW? Exploring potential swerve

WrestleMania season is in full swing and with just over 30 days left until WWE's biggest event of the year, the card is already taking shape.

One name that isn't on the card as of yet is former Women's Champion Chelsea Green, who was having some issues following her match against Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

Green claimed that she "almost died" and then submitted an official complaint to higher management which could cause her a few issues in the future. Rodriguez was able to defeat Green in a quick match following the Tejana Bomb and made it seem in her post-match interview that she would be open to a rematch next week.

Green was clearly not prepared for Rodriguez and if she is pushed into a rematch it could lead to her quitting until her tag team partner Piper Niven is able to return. Niven is currently sidelined whilst she nurses a hand injury, and without her as backup Green is unable to push forward alone in the Women's Division.

As the video shows, she was clearly shaken up following RAW and if her formal complaint isn't listened to then it could lead to her quitting so that she can send a message about the way she has been treated.

Chelsea Green has an entertaining character on WWE RAW

Since her return at last year's Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green has been one of the most entertaining stars on the roster. As a former Women's Tag Team Champion she has already proved she is an asset, but has become an issue for management on SmackDown and RAW.

Green has already approached Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce and made an enemy of both of the men, which could be one of the reasons why her formal complaint may not be taken seriously.

Green knows that she needs to make a statement after the way she was treated on RAW and quitting WWE for a few weeks could be enough for the company to see things her way.

Do you think Chelsea Green should make a stand and quit WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

