Former champion reacts to Mike Chioda's release from WWE

Mike Chioda was the referee for a number of legendary matches including The Rock vs Hulk Hogan.

Carmella paid tribute to Mike Chioda after his release from WWE.

WWE has been hit hard by the Coronavirus outbreak, just like millions of businesses worldwide. As a result, they decided on some drastic cost-cutting measures yesterday releasing a number of Superstars, producers and personnel. These included Superstars like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev and Drake Maverick.

One of the most surprising names on the list of people released by WWE was veteran referee Mike Chioda. Chioda was the longest-tenured referee in company history, having been there for over three decades and a widely recognisable figure to most fans.

Former SmackDown Women's champion Carmella reacted to a tweet on Chioda's release sent by a fan, saying that she would miss the veteran referee while adding a joke about her cash-in attempt which also involved him in 2018:

I’m going to miss him too. He was the best. (Minus the confusion on my cash in. 😅😉) ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/2hY8QH2rRW — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 16, 2020

Mike Chioda's first WWE appearance came way back in 1989. He's officiated a number of iconic matches during his 30-year plus career in the company. These include Rock vs Hogan at WrestleMania, Big Show versus Brock Lesnar (the match where the ring collapsed) and John Cena against The Rock at WrestleMania 28.

Other notable names released by WWE include Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Lance Storm and Shane Helms. In addition, they have also furloughed three coaches in the WWE Performance Center.