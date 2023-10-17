Former champion should recruit DIY to help him defeat Gunther on WWE RAW

A former champion must attempt to recruit DIY to finally dethrone Gunther tonight on WWE RAW.

This week's show will air live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma and feature two title matches. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line tonight against The Judgment Day. Bronson Reed will battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship tonight on the season premiere of WWE RAW.

The Ring General has been dominant as Intercontinental Champion and successfully defended the title against Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of the October 2 edition of the red brand. After the match, Imperium attacked Ciampa, but Johnny Gargano finally returned and rescued his DIY tag team partner.

Bronson Reed is likely confident heading into his title match tonight but should think about recruiting DIY to be on his side. Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed may have earned each other's respect during their rivalry earlier this year, and the former NXt Tag Team Champions could be open to having the big man's back against Imperium.

Gunther recently became the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of the Stamford-based company but seems destined to eventually go after a major title. Reed hasn't had many memorable moments since his return to the company last year. However, he would instantly become a star if he were to dethrone Gunther, and he should recruit DIY to help him tonight on RAW.

Gunther comments on his WWE career so far

The Ring General recently commented on how he thought his career as a WWE Superstar was going so far.

The 36-year-old has excelled in every area since his arrival on the main roster. The wrestling world already knew he was special in the ring, but the Intercontinental Champion has shown that he can hold his own on the microphone and is the complete package as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Gunther had nothing but positive things to say about his presentation on the main roster and didn't envision himself being known as WALTER again.

"I think in life in general we always have to move on and adapt to what our situation is, and that was a case like that as well. As of right now, I'm very pleased with how everything goes and how the whole transition to the main roster happened and stuff," said Gunther. [From 07:08 – 07:29]

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but is yet to win a title on the main roster. Only time will tell if he will be able to win the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW.

Are you excited about DIY reuniting on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.