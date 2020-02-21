Former Champion removed from WWE legends' return segment on SmackDown

The Friday Night SmackDown on FOX debut

The Bella Twins are set to return to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time in a while this week. The two legends are rumored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 this year and this could be one of the ways to build to that.

They will be returning to WWE TV in a"Moment of Bliss" segment. As you probably know, both Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant, with both having quietly retired from wrestling a while ago. Nikki's last match was at Evolution in 2018 - where she main evented against Ronda Rousey.

With so much going on in their lives from pregnancy to their relationships to their reality show, wine business, and more, it appears as though the duo simply have no time to return to the squared circle even if they wanted to.

Fightful pointed out that while Nikki Cross was originally advertised for the segment but was removed from the preview, which reads:

The Bella Twins are back this Friday night on SmackDown when they return for “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss!

The former Divas Champions shared last month that they are both pregnant — Brie with her second child with SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?

Cross was originally advertised in the preview but isn't anymore. As of now, it's unclear why she has been pulled from the appearance.