Former champion to return after 11 years and help his old friend Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble match? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has already declared himself as a participant in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare has a chance to make history by becoming only the fourth superstar to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches after Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin.

However, with The Rock returning recently, there is speculation that Rhodes will not be finishing his story at WrestleMania this year, and The Rock will face his cousin Roman Reigns for the gold. However, a recent report by Dave Meltzer stated there is a chance that WWE do a three-way match involving all three men.

For that, Cody Rhodes needs to win the Royal Rumble. However, Shinsuke Nakamura has vowed to eliminate Rhodes from the match. It is possible that the Japanese star tries to break the rules and enters the match after being eliminated just to throw Rhodes over the top rope. Rhodes' old Legacy teammate, Ted DiBiase Jr., could return after 11 years and help The American Nightmare by taking out Nakamura of the equation.

Why did Ted DiBiase Jr. leave WWE despite Cody Rhodes staying?

In 2013, Ted DiBiase Jr. departed from WWE after a six-year tenure with the company. His notable contributions include being a part of Legacy alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, as well as holding the Million Dollar Championship made famous by his father and Hall of Famer, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase.

Despite the potential for success as a singles star following the disbandment of Legacy, DiBiase opted to let his contract expire and departed WWE in 2013. He stated the reason for his departure while talking to Chris Van Vliet:

“I was battling some things internally. There were some mental health issues. I was going through depression and anxiety, and also being a new father. I just knew. What I didn’t have growing up, although I had this iconic father I love dearly, he wasn’t at my birthdays," said DiBiase Jr.

Ted's return to the company would mark the first time in 11 years that all members of Legacy would be a part of WWE. By helping Cody win, he will further establish Rhodes as the top babyface who still has the support of his old friends.

