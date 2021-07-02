"That's not who I am" - Ted DiBiase Jr. reveals why he left WWE 

Ted DiBiase Jr. left WWE in 2013 after wrestling for WWE for six years. He is best known for his run alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes as part of Legacy and holding the Million Dollar Championship.

During his first few years on the main roster, fans saw a lot of potential in the third generation professional wrestler and he was accordingly booked in a faction with Orton.

However, following the break-up of Legacy, DiBiase had a lot of potential to succeed as a singles star but after a few storylines in subsequent years, he decided to let his contract expire and left WWE in 2013.

Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ted DiBiase opened up on why he left WWE in 2013.

“I was battling some things internally. There were some mental health issues. I was going through depression and anxiety, and also being a new father. I just knew. What I didn’t have growing up, although I had this iconic father I love dearly, he wasn’t at my birthdays." DiBiase continued, "He also wasn’t there for my football or soccer games. I believe the greatest asset we have in our world is time. You’re not guaranteed more and you can’t get it back. That was one of the greatest gifts I could give my son. With no plan I left and we are doing good."

"I thought I was going to wrestle and have a long career, but I really believe it’s not what we do that defines us but who we become along the way. I spent a lot of time while I was there trying to climb the ladder. But I realized that’s not who I am."

My interview with @TedDiBiase is up now! 🙌



He talks about his decision to leave WWE in 2013, growing up as @MDMTedDiBiase’s son, being part of Legacy, whether or not he wants to make a return and more!



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/iYxEISBzA6 pic.twitter.com/tT9G1nj2L6 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 1, 2021

Ted DiBiase Jr. further elaborated on his decision to leave WWE

DiBiase thought it best to leave WWE as he realized that he had to prioritize other aspects of his life over professional wrestling.

"My core values are faith, family, love, wisdom, service, in that order. I was dying internally and losing sight of who I was. I love helping and serving people, and also entertaining people. To be able to walk into a hospital or a base and bring a smile onto the face of a family or a veteran, that was such a blessing.”

What do you make of DiBiase's decision to leave WWE in 2013 and turn down a 5-year contract? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush