Former champion to return after 31 months as the referee for Roman Reigns' match at Money in the Bank? Major twist in The Bloodline saga explored  

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will join forces with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in a high-profile tag match at Money in the Bank 2023. The bout came to fruition after Jey Uso turned on The Tribal Chief on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown to side with his brother, Jimmy.

While the tag match promises to be an enthralling affair, the Stamford-based company could further spice things up by adding Rikishi as the special guest referee to the encounter.

The former Intercontinental Champion's last appearance on WWE TV came during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. However, the 57-year-old has been teasing his involvement in The Bloodline storyline for a while now.

While many expected Rikishi to return to play cupid between The Usos and Roman Reigns following the events of Night of Champions, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, the creative team could have him make his comeback to officiate the high-profile tag contest at Money in the Bank.

With his sons — The Usos and Solo Siko — at loggerheads, it will be interesting to see which side Rikishi picks during the match.

Wrestling veteran believes that Roman Reigns vs. The Usos saga won't be ending anytime soon

Truth be told, The Bloodline storyline has been one of the most compelling, interesting, and entertaining programs in the recent past.

While the writing has been of the highest order, the superstars involved —especially Roman Reigns and The Usos — have done splendidly well in selling the angle. Just when fans thought the storyline was getting stale, WWE turned a new chapter by having Jey and Jimmy turn on Roman Reigns.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia IT’S OFFICIAL! Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa Vs The Usos at MITB



While it will be interesting to see what happens next in the program, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels that the ongoing angle between Reigns and The Usos may not end soon. The former manager believes that WWE could drag the ongoing feud beyond SummerSlam 2023.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell explained his viewpoint on the storyline:

"Whoever [sic] Uso he faces first, Roman, I don't think they will win it there either. I think they will drag this out past SummerSlam because they've got this angle going as long as you don't kill the main antagonist, which is Roman. I mean, he can get beat in tag teams and in this, that, and the other. That would really build the guy that beats him, but what's really going to count is who he drops that belt to." [From 20:35 to 21:06]

