Former champion to return after 90 days to cost Austin Theory his United States Title at WWE SummerSlam? Chances of it happening 

WWE SummerSlam 2023 could feature a huge match for the United States Title. As you may know, Rey Mysterio won the second Fatal Four Way Match in the United States Title Invitational to qualify for the finals of the tournament. The Luchador will now face his pupil Santos Escobar to determine the number one contender for Austin Theory's title.

However, Santos will likely prevail over Mysterio to set a date with Austin Theory, potentially at SummerSlam 2023. If that is indeed the case, then A Town-Down could lose his title to Escobar due to interference from Carlito.

The 44-year-old veteran's last appearance on WWE TV came at Backlash 2023, where he returned to help Bad Bunny prevail over Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight. While rumors of Carlito returning to the company have been doing the rounds since then, nothing has come of it yet.

That could all change at The Biggest Party of Summer as the former Intercontinental Champion could return to help Santos Escobar emerge victorious in his potential match against Theory.

The creative team could have the current United States Champion use unfair means during the match, only for Carlito to show up and cost him a win.

WWE has reportedly resigned Carlito

Great North Wrestling EVP Jack Kilby recently broke the news that the Stamford-based promotion has resigned Carlito.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Kilby revealed that GNW had Carlito on board for a show, only to cancel it after the veteran resigned with the Stamford-based promotion.

"The issue with Carlito was after the tremendous ovation that he received in the Backlash pay-per-view, I would say he had the pop of the night there, and just tremendous physical condition along with his charisma that he's always brought to the table, it was kind of a race for the indies to sign Carlito for an appearance before what a lot considered was inevitable would happen and that would be re-signing with WWE. And unfortunately by the time we locked him down for September the 15th. We went through the process of arranging his appearance."

carlito @Litocolon279 Well….looks like my Indy booking price just went up!!

Will Carlito make his highly-anticipated return to WWE soon? Only time will tell.

Do you want Carlito to return at SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

