Former Champion should return for the first time in eight years to manage Ronda Rousey on WWE RAW

Ronda Rousey was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW alongside Shayna Baszler and the two women are expected to return to WWE TV in the coming weeks.

Both Rousey and Baszler have been absent since WrestleMania after it appeared that The Queen of Spades suffered an injury and Rousey herself was forced to wrestle with an injured arm.

riana @banksalorian imagine thinking that AJ Lee’s pipebomb-shell wasn’t one of the greatest promos to ever exist. she was too good on the mic! nothing will ever beat that. 🥺 imagine thinking that AJ Lee’s pipebomb-shell wasn’t one of the greatest promos to ever exist. she was too good on the mic! nothing will ever beat that. 🥺 https://t.co/iwnwZnS6j5

Since then, the Women's Tag Team Championships have changed hands but it's believed that their WrestleMania win could still be in effect and when they return they could still reclaim their shot.

Since her WWE debut Ronda Rousey has been picked apart for her issues on the mic and the botches that come along with it, but this could be fixed if the company is able to bring back AJ Lee.

The former Divas Champion was one of the best talkers in WWE history and whilst it's already been declared that she won't step back in the ring, she could make her return to be a manager.

AJ Lee could help Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey get over on WWE RAW

AJ Lee retired back in 2015 and has stayed away from the ring ever since. Her name has been popping up in conversation ever since her husband CM Punk debuted in AEW, however he made it clear that Lee wouldn't follow suit.

Lee was once seen as one of the best female wrestlers in the company and delivered a memorable pipebomb back in 2014 that put the women's locker room on notice.

Rousey and Baszler need all the help they can get when it comes to promos and having Lee back would also put some legitimacy on the Tag Team Championships, something the belts need since they were unveiled in 2019.

Do you think AJ Lee could return to the company in a managerial role? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

