Former champion to return, major world title change? - 4 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing live on the USA Network later tonight. This big show is actually set to feature a small crowd, at least by recent standards. According to WrestleTix, less than 6,000 tickets have been sold for tonight's show at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

While the crowd will be significantly smaller than most you see on RAW and SmackDown each week, fans are still in for an exciting show. Several matches and segments have been confirmed for the red brand's latest episode.

The Judgment Day stars will be in two tag team matches, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest battling The Awesome Truth, and the duo of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh taking on DIY. Additionally, Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship. Lastly, Gunther and Cody Rhodes will both appear.

While several major matches are being promoted for the show, there may still be some big surprises that catch fans off guard. This article will look at a handful of possible shockers that could take place on Monday Night RAW this week.

Below are four surprises that could take place on WWE RAW:

#4. Jinder Mahal could win the World Heavyweight Championship

Expand Tweet

As noted, Seth Rollins is set to defend the coveted World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary will go one-on-one with one of WWE's most controversial and oftentimes despised stars, Jinder Mahal.

This bout was made after an in-ring confrontation the pair had last week. The former WWE Champions had a verbal back and forth before the segment broke out into action. Jinder was sent reeling, but Seth is up to defend his coveted prize yet again. This continues his theme of being a fighting champion.

While most fans are writing Jinder off, there could be a major surprise on RAW. The Maharaja could shock the world by winning a world title for the second time in his career by pinning Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring. Nobody will see this twist coming.

#3. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes could go face-to-face in a surprise clash of babyfaces

CM Punk on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is set to kick off WWE Monday Night RAW. While fans are always excited to see or hear from The American Nightmare, this segment is intriguing. What exactly will Cody say? There's no real clue what his intentions are.

An interesting twist could be to have Cody immediately interrupted by CM Punk. The two popular babyfaces could then proceed to have a verbal spat that may even get physical, if they take enough shocking underhanded verbal shots at each other ahead of their participation in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Due to both men being popular babyfaces, most fans wouldn't expect them to have a verbal debate of any kind. Factor in their friendly behavior on a recent episode of SmackDown, and the two going into a war of words would really catch fans off guard.

#2. Andrade El Idolo could return to WWE

Expand Tweet

Andrade El Idolo is one of the most talented free agents in the world. The former WWE United States Champion was part of Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling for several years, despite speculation often alluding to his desire to leave the company once Triple H took control of World Wrestling Entertainment's creative direction.

The former NXT Champion's speculated wishes may be to close to being realized as he became a free agent at the start of 2024. This led to many assuming he would instantly return to WWE but, at least as of now, this hasn't been the case.

Still, his return feels likely and it could realistically happen at any time. This includes on Monday Night RAW, where the talented performer could debut as a mystery opponent, challenge Gunther, or even enter himself in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#1. Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase

Damian Priest and Finn Balor

The biggest question mark in WWE today may be the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Ladder Match features the coveted briefcase hanging over the ring. Whichever superstar pulls the briefcase down wins the match. The concept was first introduced back in 2005.

Whoever holds the Money in the Bank briefcase has a guaranteed title opportunity for up to one year. Damian Priest currently holds the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, winning the prized contract last year in London.

Monday Night RAW could be when Damian Priest finally successfully cashes in and wins a world title in WWE. He could either use it on Seth Rollins, or if Jinder Mahal shocks the world, Priest could immediately cash in on the Canadian star.

