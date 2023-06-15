Former Champion to return and wrestle for the first time in 868 days to accept Seth Rollins' open challenge on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins issued an open challenge this past week on WWE RAW for anyone to come and attempt to claim the World Heavyweight Championship.

There is a belief that Logan Paul could be the man to accept the challenge since he will make his return to RAW next week, but recent rumors suggest that WWE could have another star in mind.

It was revealed by The Wrestling Observer earlier today that Carlito had reportedly re-signed with WWE and has since canceled several upcoming appearances.

Carlito gained the biggest reaction of the night when he returned at Backlash and helped Bad Bunny pick up the win over Damian Priest. There was a belief that this was a one-off but now he could be set to make his return and wrestle his first match since February 2021.

Carlito returned to WWE at The Royal Rumble back in 2021

Carlito is a former United States Champion and was originally released back in 2010 after several years with the company. After an 11-year hiatus, the former star made his return as part of the 2021 Royal Rumble before wrestling a match the following night on RAW.

This was the last time that Carlito was seen before his Backlash return and now that there is a rumor he has re-signed, he could return as early as Monday on RAW.

Seth Rollins and Carlito have never crossed paths one-on-one so it would be a huge test for the champion ahead of Money in the Bank when he takes on Finn Balor in London. Rollins also has a one-on-one Championship match against Bron Breakker on Tuesday night on NXT.

Do you think Carlito will make his return on this week's episode of RAW? Do you enjoy Seth Rollins defending his title so often? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

