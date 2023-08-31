Former champion should return at WWE Payback and cost Raquel Rodriguez the Women's title

A former champion should return at WWE Payback to cost Raquel Rodriguez her title opportunity.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez this Saturday night at WWE Payback in Pittsburgh. Ripley is partially responsible for Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan dropping the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of WWE RAW.

Rodriguez and Morgan were interviewed backstage ahead of their title defense against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green last month. Ripley interrupted and attacked the champions, leaving them in a weakened state for their title defense. Rodriguez has vowed to get revenge on Ripley, but it could be leaving her tag team partner feeling jealous.

Liv Morgan had the best night of her career last year at WWE Money in the Bank. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. However, she has failed to get back to the top of the women's division after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship back to Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Morgan may feel like she deserves the title match against The Eradicator instead of Raquel Rodriguez. The 29-year-old was in a popular tag team with Rhea Ripley in the past and could try to rekindle their friendship by betraying Rodriguez this Saturday night at Payback.

Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez can dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Payback

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez has a chance to become the new Women's World Champion at Payback.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter discussed the Women's World Championship match at the premium live event on Saturday. Apter noted that Rodriguez has the fire required to defeat Rhea Ripley, but he added that he doesn't want to see it happen this weekend.

"She's got a good chance of it because I'm going to go into kayfabe; she's got the fire to beat Rhea Ripley. I have never seen Ripley being womanhandled like that before. There's a possibility of that. But I don't really wanna see it. I want to see Rhea Ripley be undefeated," said Bill Apter. [33:25 - 33:52]

Liv Morgan has not competed in a match since dropping the Women's Tag Team Championship last month. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the former SmackDown Women's Champion when she returns to television.

