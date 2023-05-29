Trish Stratus has recently recruited WWE RAW newcomer Zoey Stark and the former NXT star was able to step in and help her to overcome Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Becky Lynch is now in a position where she is in a two-on-one battle, and there could only be one woman who can return and even the odds. Last month Lita was attacked backstage before Trish Stratus went on to claim that she was the one behind the assault.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't been seen on TV since the attack, but she will likely have a lot to say about it if she ever makes her return.

Lita and Becky Lynch could unite and wrestle at WWE SummerSlam

Rumors suggest that Becky Lynch's feud with Trish Stratus is expected to run into SummerSlam, but until they get there, they have to get through Money in the Bank.

Now that Zoey Stark has joined forces with Stratus, the most likely option for her is to be part of a tag team match at Money in the Bank against Becky Lynch and a partner of her choice.

Lita has a score to settle with her long-time friend and rival, so she would be the most obvious person to return and align with Lynch. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't been mentioned on TV since the attack and has seemingly just been forgotten.

Trish and Lita haven't been on opposite sides of a ring in almost two decades, so a return this week on Monday Night RAW could set up a history-making match for the two women at SummerSlam.

Do you think it's finally time for Lita to make her RAW return and set up a match at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

