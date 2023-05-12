Former champion returns to SmackDown, ROH veteran in action - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

After a few busy weeks in terms of WWE Network and Peacock additions, subscribers of either platform won't exactly be spoiled by this week's offerings. In fact, it's as bare a week as possible.

Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk highlighting the post-Backlash editon of the red brand. Meanwhile, NXT was added on-demand on Tuesday, although it was added slightly later at night than usual.

Wednesday was the busiest day with an episode of RAW from last month made available alongside a new edition of The Bump featuring AJ Styles, Shotzi, & Mia Yim. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Five full-length programs will be streamed on both platforms over the course of the weekend. This includes a full indie event featuring a former IMPACT & ROH Champion, NXT Level Up, and more.

What's set to arrive on-demand? Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown will be back again with a new episode. The program will come to WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, May 13th, at 10 AM EST. The show breaks down the events of Friday Night SmackDown.

Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond typically host the program, analyzing the events from the blue brand, but Scott Stanford occasionally fills in when necessary. The show also features three interviews from the arena, which are slotted into the program.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown featured Megan Morant interviewing four big stars. She first spoke with The Usos before eventually talking to Bianca Belair. Lastly, Megan spoke with Zelina Vega a night before Backlash. You can see the interviews in the video above.

#4. A new wXw Wrestling show will be added to the archives

A new indie show will be added to both WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. The program will be coming from the wXw Wrestling promotion based in Germany, which is the final indie partner still offering programming on either platform.

The event being added is wXw Ambition 14, which took place on March 11th, 2023 from Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany. The show featured a tournament, plus an Ambiton Super Fight.

Stars featured on Ambition 14 included former WWE star Axel Tischer, former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Davey Richards, and other regulars from the wXw Wrestling roster.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will be added to the WWE Network & Peacock platforms this weekend. They were initially broadcast on other television and streaming networks, but are now legally clear to arrive on-demand.

Main Event from April 27, 2023 will be available on-demand beginning on Saturday, May 13th. The program continued the theme of RAW vs. NXT, with Cora Jade battling Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis fighting Joe Gacy.

Friday Night SmackDown from April 14, 2023 will be available beginning on Sunday, May 14th. The show featured the return of Shinsuke Nakamura, plus Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle clashed in the main event.

#1. A new NXT Level Up episode will stream

Dante Chen vs. Tavion Heights

A new edition of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. The new episode will stream immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST. The video will not be available on-demand for Peacock users until around two weeks after first airing due to contactual obligations with Hulu.

The Friday, May 12th edition of Level Up will feature three big matches. The main event of the 30-minute show will see NXT stars Edris Enofe and Malik Blade battle up-and-coming stars Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

Two bouts will be on the undercard of this week's program. The popular Wendy Choo is set to battle the debuting Kelani Jordan, plus Dante Chen and Tavion Heights will clash.

