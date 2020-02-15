Former champion returns to team with Tony Nese on 205 Live

The Premier Athlete brought in a surprising partner for the main event

After losing Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy, and Cedric Alexander last year, 205 Live had a hard time getting back on their feet. Thanks to Tony Nese, Oney Lorcan, Lio Rush, and Drew Gulak, they were able to draw fans in again with some spectacular matches.

However, after Gulak left and the Cruiserweight Championship became an NXT title, the purple brand seemingly struggled to keep the attention of the fans. The last quarter of 2019 saw the best cruiserweight matches taking place on NXT, while 205 Live was used for secondary storylines.

As of late, though, 205 Live has been on fire. Since we kicked off 2020, Tony Nese and Lio Rush set themselves up for a possible year long feud (we'll see), Oney Lorcan returned to team up with Danny Burch, and Ariya Daivari started getting more screen time. Stars like Angel Garza, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and Raul Mendoza who were introduced in late 2019 on 205 Live have really started to come into their own on the brand.

Tonight, we saw another Superstar return to 205 Live, giving the brand even more star power and hopefully a top talent going forward.

Mike Kanellis teams with Tony Nese

Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick have been trying to rid 205 Live of newcomers, hoping to keep it a place for 205 veterans to prove themselves. They've been involved in a feud with Burch and Lorcan over the past few months, but tonight found an enemy in, surprisingly enough, Tony Nese

Nese's partner? Mike Kanellis! The former 24/7 Champion returned to a pretty great response from the Vancouver crowd.

Thanks to a distraction from Lorcan and Nese, Nese managed to get a roll-up victory for he and his partner. With a successful return, what's next for Mike Kanellis?

