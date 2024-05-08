Former champion's return, Ringside interference & more — 4 finishes for LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight and Santos Escobar will lock horns in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament in the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The winner of the match will advance to the second round.

However, this match is expected to unravel huge surprises and shockers, which could eventually affect its outcome. Several things can happen during this qualifier match, from a top faction's interference to a former champion making a shocking appearance on the blue brand.

Here's a look at four possible finishes for the King of the Ring qualifier match between LA Knight and Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown:

#4. Santos Escobar could grab a roll-up victory

Santos Escobar could pull one of the biggest upsets on SmackDown this week by defeating LA Knight in the qualifier match. With Escobar being a heel, he could use his heel tactics and grab a roll-up victory over The Megastar.

A victory over the fan-favorite superstar will accentuate his villainous persona and garner a chorus of boos for The Emperor of Lucha Libre. Besides, it will also help WWE protect Knight, as a defeat via roll-up will not cause much harm to his character.

#3. LA Knight could have a dominating victory

The 41-year-old is one of the strong contenders to win the King of the Ring tournament. The Megastar is one of the most sought-after superstars on the current roster, and the Stamford-based promotion could look to crown him as the next King in Jeddah later this month. Hence, the 41-year-old star could secure a huge victory over Santos Escobar in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Knight could dominate the match against Escobar and seal the deal with a Blunt Force Trauma to advance in his bracket in the King of the Ring tournament.

A comprehensive victory against a formidable opponent like Santos Escobar will give The Megatstar plenty of momentum ahead of his marquee clashes in the second round.

#2. Legado Del Fantasma can cause ringside interference

One of the things that could happen during the LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar match this week on SmackDown is ringside interference. Legado Del Fantasma could invade the match and cost The Megastar his opportunity.

Escobar's stablemates could knock out Knight while the referee is distracted, allowing the Emperor of Lucha Libre to steal a victory. This will accentuate Santos Escobar's heel run and help him advance in the King of the Ring tournament.

On the other hand, this would allow WWE to put LA Knight in a compelling feud on SmackDown.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura could ruin LA Knight's moment

Another shocking thing that could unfold during the qualifier match between LA Knight and Santos Escobar is Shinsuke Namakura's return. The King of Strong Style was drafted to the blue brand during the 2024 Draft.

Therefore, Nakamura could make Knight his first victim on his return to Friday Night SmackDown, which will accentuate his homecoming to the blue brand. The Japanese veteran could ruin The Megastar's moment and cost him the match against Escobar, leading to a shocking finish to this match.

Shinsuke Nakamura's shocking return to cost The Defiant One his match will seemingly garner an unfathomable reaction from fans, leaving them flabbergasted. Moreover, this will pave the way for an enthralling rivalry between Nakamura and Knight.

