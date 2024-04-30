RAW loses 44-year-old former champion in 2024 WWE Draft; LWO joins the red brand

RAW lost a former WWE champion in the 2024 WWE Draft but gained a popular tag team in the LWO.

Shinsuke Nakamura's career has taken a downturn since joining the main roster. While he initially won the Royal Rumble match, it all went downhill from there. the 44-year-old's recent history hasn't been good either. Even after turning heel, he was unable to get over with the fans. His recent feud with Cody Rhodes did little to help him and only elevated The American Nightmare. But perhaps a change of scenery could help him out.

Tonight was Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft which took place on RAW. During the third round of the Draft, Shinsuke Nakamura got picked up by SmackDown. On the other hand, LWO was drafted from the blue brand to RAW. The other two picks in the third round were Legado Del Fantasma and Drew McIntyre who remained on their respective brands. It was a bit surprising that Carlito was still named as part of the Latino World Order despite his recent attack on Dragon Lee.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether this change of brands will benefit Shinsuke Nakamura and help him get back to winning ways.